Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Gaurav Sharma affair embarrassing for Labour

3 minutes to read
Dr Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Gaurav Sharma. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Former Prime Minister David Lange once said of maverick National MP Michael Laws: "There is nothing likely to get you a bigger headline than attacking your own party."

And so it proved too, for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.