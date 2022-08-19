Some conspiracy theory adherents view local school boards as footholds into local governance. Photo / 123rf, File

EDITORIAL

Concerns that anti-vaccination activists and others with extreme views would stand for school boards have sadly proved warranted.

The Principals Federation had warned it was worried by the number of people standing who openly opposed measures aimed at minimising the spread of Covid-19, such as face masks and vaccinations.

Notoriously, Philip Arps, who was jailed for sharing video footage of the Christchurch mosque attacks, has also put his name forward to be a school board trustee.

This situation has been brewing for some time due to public complacency and neglect of local governance. Nominations for school trustees closed two weeks ago for most schools, and voting ends on September 7, although in many cases so few people were standing that no ballot was needed.

What may come as a shock to some successful candidates, however, is they have no say in the day-to-day operation of the school, this being the sole responsibility of the principal. Instead, board members may find themselves immersed in setting strategic direction and achievement targets, or prioritising cyclical maintenance of school buildings.

Most people who are New Zealand citizens can become a school board member. They do not have to be parents or have children at the school or kura, but they need to be nominated by a parent of a student.

There are few exceptions to those who can stand, such as undischarged bankrupts or those convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for a term of two years or more.

Principals now warn the election of school trustees with conspiracy-driven views will be devastating for schools. It certainly appears inevitable that some school boards will be in for a torrid time with single-agenda members joining the ranks.

Troublingly, our children's education may suffer further from any disruptions caused.