Fatal Shooting in Point England following firearms incident. Armed police close down the street. Video / Hayden Woodward / Michael Craig

A man who fatally shot an acquaintance at an East Auckland home can now be identified after he pleaded guilty today to manslaughter.

Dairy Flat resident Ngatupuna Rata, 31, previously had name suppression in connection to the April 7 shooting in Point England, which resulted in the death of Jonathan Meroyn Mokoha.

Justice Neil Campbell noted the presence of Mokoha's family in the High Court at Auckland as Rata pleaded guilty.

In addition to manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Point England in April 2021. Ngatupuna Rata pleaded guilty today to manslaughter. Photo / Michael Craig

Police said Mokoha died at the scene after the shooting occurred just before midnight in a Dalton St home. Court documents state Rata committed manslaughter by "a combination" of unlawfully having a firearm and "omitting without lawful excuse to take reasonable care to avoid such danger".

Justice Campbell entered convictions for both charges today and remanded Rata in custody to await sentencing in October.