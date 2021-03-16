Website of the Year

New Zealand

Two-hour commute from Riverhead: Heavy delays city-bound on Northwestern Motorway

Quick Read

North Western Motorway traffic at the site of a crash this morning. Photo / NZTA

Ben Leahy
Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Motorists coming into the city from out west have contemplated turning around and heading home again after long delays on the Northwestern Motorway.

A crash in the eastbound lanes around 7am near the Lincoln Rd on ramp brought traffic to a grinding halt with motorists taking to Facebook to vent their frustration.

One Facebook user reported taking two hours to get into the city from Kumeu, while people at Royal Rd were talking about turning around and going home.

It was the second day in a row motorists had faced very long queues on the city commute from the west.

However, the heavy traffic had started to ease by about 9.30am.