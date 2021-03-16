Safety fears for kids after car goes through fence

A silver car crashed through Lisa Lindon's fence and landed on top of her ute on Monday afternoon. Photo / Gregor Richardson

When a car smashed through her fence, hurtled past her window and landed on top of her ute, it gave Lisa Lindon a sense of deja vu.

It was not the first time a car had accidentally ended up in her Dunedin yard.

Lindon was sitting in her living room in her home in Royal Cres, Musselburgh, at 5.15pm on Monday, when a car crashed through her fence and landed on top of her vehicle. It narrowly avoided hitting her house.

"It made a hell of a noise," she said.

A car also crashed through her fence in December 2019. Other properties nearby had also received unexpected visitors smashing through their property.

She wanted the Dunedin City Council to see if road improvements could be made, before someone was killed.

"I live right across the road from a daycare centre, and I have five schools that walk past my house.

"It's a big worry. If they'd done it an hour earlier they would have killed at least one kid."

Lindon's ute was damaged in the latest crash, but she and the driver had insurance.

Neighbour Bev Carter said a car ploughed into her property in 2008.

"It was pretty horrendous."

She wanted a strong crash barrier outside Lindon's house.

"If they [cars] go in at another angle they're going to end up in her kitchen.

"We've been lucky every time that it hasn't taken out a life."

The Dunedin City Council did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.