One dead after car and truck collide in Dargaville

A serious crash in Dargaville is expected to cause delays in the Northland township. Image / NZTA

A person is dead after a truck crash in Dargaville this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a car and truck on Jervois St, near the outskirts of the town at 5.45am.

Police confirmed a person died at the scene.

A spokesman said diversions were in place around Dargaville with traffic restricted heading into the town.

SH14 was now closed between Awakino Point E Rd and SH12.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

We have reports of a serious crash on SH14 near Dargaville. Delays are possible. Please follow the directions of emergency services. Updates to come when more information available.^TH pic.twitter.com/lcrsnSObT1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 16, 2021

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire trucks and a support vehicle were at the crash scene involving a car and truck.

The New Zealand Transport Agency this morning warned motorists delays were possible in the area with emergency services responding to a serious incident.

The area affected was close to the outskirts of Dargaville on SH14, near the intersection with SH12.

Traffic was diverted on detour routes avoiding the crash scene but NZTA warned they were unsuitable for heavy vehicles.