Lucky escape as driver walks away uninjured after Taradale smash

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing their car into the back of a parked truck on Guppy Rd, Napier. Photo / Supplied

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into the back of a parked truck in Napier.

Emergency services were called to Guppy Rd, in the Napier suburb of Taradale, about 8.20pm on Tuesday.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said the sole occupant of the car walked away after the crash, near the Riversdale Lifestyle Village.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was sent to the scene, but was not needed.

A police spokeswoman said the owner of the truck was contacted and arrived shortly after.

The car was towed.