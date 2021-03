Emergency services were called to the crash on Telegraph and Main South Rds at about 1.40pm. Photo / NZH

Three people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Burnham.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Telegraph and Main South Rds at about 1.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said three people have been injured, one is in a moderate condition and two have sustained minor injuries.

Main South Rd (SH1) was blocked and southbound traffic was being diverted into Northwood Rd, and northbound traffic diverted into Selwyn Lakes Rd, at 2pm.