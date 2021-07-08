Two crashes in Southland: Person trapped in vehicle in Gore, car down bank in Lumsden

Emergency services are attending two crashes in Southland this morning.
A car has gone down a bank near Lumsden.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Mossburn-Lumsden Highway at about 8.05am.
Read More
- Auckland motorway crash: Head-on collision causes early morning closure - NZ Herald
- One dead and several people seriously injured after two crashes overnight in Canterbury and Upp...
- Police seeking witnesses to serious Invercargill crash that injured four people - NZ Herald
- Ohope Rd reopens after serious crash that injured three people - NZ Herald
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the person was not trapped.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A St John spokesman said they treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.
Meanwhile, fire crews were working to free a person trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Gore.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
She said one person was trapped and they were working to extricate them at about 8am.
Police and St John are also in attendance.