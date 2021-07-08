Voyager 2021 media awards
Two crashes in Southland: Person trapped in vehicle in Gore, car down bank in Lumsden

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1 near Charlton St at about 7.40am on Friday. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Emergency services are attending two crashes in Southland this morning.

A car has gone down a bank near Lumsden.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Mossburn-Lumsden Highway at about 8.05am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the person was not trapped.

A St John spokesman said they treated one person with minor injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile, fire crews were working to free a person trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Gore.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

She said one person was trapped and they were working to extricate them at about 8am.

Police and St John are also in attendance.