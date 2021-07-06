Police seeking witnesses to serious Invercargill crash that injured four people

Police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash in Invercargill that left four people injured. Photo / NZH

Police are searching for witnesses to a serious crash in Invercargill that left four people injured.

Emergency services were called to the crash on North Rd (SH6) at about 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a green Holden Commodore going off the road between Beaconsfield and Lorne Dacre Rds.

A police spokesperson said all four occupants of the car were injured and two remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is now under way and police would like to hear from anyone who has information.

"If anyone witnessed this crash or remembers seeing the Holden Commodore in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, they are urged to get in touch.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dash-cam footage."

Witnesses can contact police on 105 quoting file number 210706/3946.