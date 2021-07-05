Car lands on roof after two car crash in Dunedin

A car ended up on its roof after a two-car collision in Dunedin last night.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the intersection of Macandrew Rd and Helena St at 6.58pm.
Helena St was closed for a short time. There were no reports of injuries, she said.