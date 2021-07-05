Western Bay of Plenty and Waikato crashes: Serious injuries and traffic build up

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Rangiuru Rd around 8.30am. Photo / File

Crashes have caused serious injuries and traffic delays in the Western Bay of Plenty and Waikato this morning.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash near Te Puke.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Rangiuru Rd around 8.30am.

A St John spokesman said one person with serious injuries, and one with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The road is clear.

Meanwhile, State Highway 27 near Matamata is closed following a serious two-vehicle crash reported to police about 9:40am.

One person is reported to be seriously injured, and two others are reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

SH27 NGARUA - ROAD CLOSED - 10:05AM

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place at Kereone Rd, Maungakawa Rd and Ngarua Rd, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel.

Earlier, truck and car crashed at the intersection of Takitimu Drive and Elizabeth St in Tauranga.

Police arrived at the scene about 9am.

"Police were initially called to help manage traffic but when they arrived there were no signs of a crash and traffic was flowing again. The drivers had exchanged details and left the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

Traffic was congested in the area.