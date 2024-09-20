That means Aucklanders should expect a mostly fine afternoon today with a high of 18C before temperatures climb to 20C tomorrow with a chance of a shower, MetService says.

Temperatures will then hover from 16C to 18C during the rest of the week.

Whangārei in the north may get a few showers this afternoon but will otherwise enjoy a lovely high of 20C today before a fine Sunday with a high of 21C.

Tauranga is set for mostly fine highs of 18C across the weekend.

The barrage of westerly rain bands continues this weekend but most places will have a period of dry weather during sunlight hours.



Sunshine and westerly winds will return temperatures into the high teens - especially for eastern and northern areas.

Hamilton endured a low of 4C last night and is now on its way to a top of 17C. Residents can then expect afternoon showers tomorrow with a high of 19C.

Napier residents are likely to get radiant sunshine across both weekend days with highs of 19C today and 22C tomorrow.

The nation’s capital, meanwhile, is set for a chilly top of 15C both days, with today likely to be fine and tomorrow fine after morning showers.

In the South Island, Christchurch is expected to fall to an overnight low of 1C on Monday night. Before then it is set for a high of 16C coming off morning frosts and then a fine Sunday with a top of 19C.

Dunedin is set for a fine top of 16C today and mostly fine Sunday with a chance of a shower and top of 17C.

In the south west a MetService road snowfall warning is in place for SH94 Milford Rd until 11am today.

“Occasional snow showers are expected above 800 metres this morning, and another 1cm may accumulate,” MetService said.

