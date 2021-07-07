One dead and several people seriously injured after two crashes overnight in Canterbury and Upper Hutt

The fatality has been confirmed by police early this morning after a crash between a car and a van in the Selwyn district, Canterbury, about 11.30pm. Photo / George Heard

A person has been killed and several people seriously injured after two crashes overnight.

The fatality has been confirmed by police early this morning after a crash between a car and a van in the Selwyn district, Canterbury, about 11.30pm.

The incident happened on Main South Rd and left two other people with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

A third person suffered minor injuries.

Exactly which vehicle the person who died was in is not yet known and the Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The crash happened about an hour before another serious crash in Upper Hutt in the early hours of this morning.

Three people were seriously injured when the car they were in crashed into a tree at Tōtara Park, on California Drive, about 12.30am.

Police said three people were all in a serious condition when taken to hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit has been at the site examining the scene to determine the circumstances of the crash.