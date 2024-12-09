The third rider killed, who the Herald understands was a friend of Coady’s, is yet to be publicly identified.

A motorcycle club president told the Herald he understood police were investigating whether a car involved in the horrific crash had been on the wrong side of the road.

However, police say it is is too early to comment on the cause of the accident.

‘It’s a sad day for bikers’

With three motorcyclists dead after Saturday’s crash near Taihape and another rider in critical condition in hospital, the motorcycling community around the country has rallied in support.

“It’s a sad day for bikers,” the Southern Districts Road Pirates SMC said of the triple fatal.

“Our love and aroha tonight for our fellow member and the other riders,” the club said.

“To Manawatū Road Pirates SMC, Bay MC and Sulpher City, we are here for you.

“Ride high. You will never be forgotten.”

The Hawke’s Bay Harley MC made “a special mention to a young man who grasped the hearts of us all: Ride in peace, Jacob”.

Coady was remembered fondly as a mischief-maker and “a great young man, full of life and riding”.

Horowhenua Road Pirates SMC president Rob Miller said Coady had been riding since he was “knee high [to a] grasshopper”.

“He was mischief,” Miller said endearingly.

A grieving family member said of Coady’s death: “I felt it today. I felt the loss of someone I had met. A motorcyclist - part of a big family. Ride free brother.”

Lesley Brooks died in a motorcycle crash. Photo / Supplied

The Horowhenua Road Pirates SMC, of which Brooks was a member, said the “tragic event ... has completely rocked not just our Road Pirates family, but the motorcycle community to its core”.

The club said Brooks - a beloved mother-of-three daughters - “was the epitome of being a Road Pirate”.

“She was the shining light and the life of the party wherever she was, and grabbed life by the handlebars and embraced everything thrown her way.

“She has left an everlasting impression on all of us and everyone that was ever graced with meeting her, and leaves a huge hole in all our lives.

“To all our friends at Bay MC, our condolences go out to you all and the families affected by your loss and the devastating impact this tragedy has had on our clubs.

“Sulphur City SMC, our thoughts and prayers are with you and we wish [your president] a speedy recovery.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

