Four motorbikes and a car have crashed on SH1 at Utiku. Photo / Google

An unknown number of people have been injured after four motorbikes and a car crashed on State Highway 1 in the central North Island this morning.

The crash happenednear Utiku, south of Taihape, just after 8.10am.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” police said.

SH1 Utiku is closed between Mangaweka and Taihape.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays, with detours having been put in place.