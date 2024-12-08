Lesley Brooks, motorcyclist riding with the Road Pirates Manawatu died in a motorcycle crash 07 December 2024 picture supplied https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/a-bright-light-has-gone

Brooks leaves behind husband Michael Brooks.

“We lost something we weren’t willing to give up,” friend Haydon Christian said of Brooks' death.

He has set up a fundraising page to raise money for Brooks’ family.

President of the Road Pirates MC, Rob Miller, understood police were investigating whether the car involved in the crash, which has also left a fourth man fighting for his life, was on the wrong side of the road.

“We overheard the cop telling somebody there it was a head-on,” Miller told the Herald.

When approached by the Herald about the possible cause of the crash, police said it was too early to provide comment.

Miller described Brooks as “a very bubbly lady, lots of laughs ... [and] a very competent rider”.

Brooks was the “life of the party”, Miller said.

The group were en route to a gathering hosted by the Manawatū chapter of the Road Pirates MC to spend time with mates.

Miller said one of the men killed, belonging to Bay MC in Hastings, had been riding since he was a “knee-high grasshopper”.

“He was mischief,” he said endearingly.

Miller said he did not know the other man very well.

The fourth motorcyclist, belonging to Sulphur City MC in Rotorua, was still fighting for his life in hospital, Miller said.

“We’re all still at my place waiting to hear anything,” Miller said yesterday.

Miller said of the gathering: “It was just basically; sit around a campfire, talk s***, drink p***, and play games – that’s what everyone was going to do, and it all turned to custard.

“You’re going to have our social motorcycle club community really come together at the moment,” he said.

“We had the Kinsmen [MC] turn up, the Brothers in Arms [MC] turn up with some military guys, and God knows how many turned up just to be there for us, for the Pirates and Bay MC.”

Representatives of more than a dozen motley motorcycle clubs, including the WestCoast Riders, Hikurangi Riders, Tangata Whenua Riders, Tongariro MC, the Maketu Gentleman’s Club, Riders Against Meth, and the Knights MC Sydney, have paid tribute to Brooks and the other riders.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

