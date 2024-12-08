The president of a social motorcycle club says he understands police are investigating whether the car involved in the crash that killed three riders was on the wrong side of the road.
Three motorcycle riders died in the crash on State Highway 1 in the central North Island yesterday morning near Utiku, south of Taihape.
“We overheard the cop telling somebody there it was a head on, car was on the wrong side of the road,” Road Pirates Social MC‘s Rob Miller told the Herald.
When approached by the Herald about the possible cause of the crash, Police said it was too early to provide comment.
Miller said the riders had been attending an “old school biker rally” in Mangaweka, near where the crash happened.