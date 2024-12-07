Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Three motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 1: Road Pirates MC president pays tribute to riders

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Three motorcyclists killed in a crash on State Highway 1 in the central North Island were en route to a “bikers picnic” where they were looking forward to time with mates.

One person died in another separate motorcycle crash on SH32 today in Tihoi, near Taupō, police said.

The president of one motorcycle social club told the Herald he knew two of the riders who had died on SH1.

The crash happened near Utiku, south of Taihape, just after 8.10am.

Rob Miller, president of the Road Pirates MC, said one victim, a woman, was a member of his social club.

The second victim, a man, belonged to the Bay MC, based in Hastings. The third victim was the second’s friend and was tagging along, Miller said.

A fourth motorcyclist, belonging to Sulphur City MC in Rotorua, was still fighting for their life in hospital, Miller said.

“We’re all still at my place waiting to hear anything,” Miller said.

He said the riders were travelling to another motorcycle club’s “old school biker rally” in Mangaweka, very near to where the crash happened.

Miller said of the gathering: “It was just basically; sit around a campfire, talk sh*t, drink p*ss, and play games – that’s what everyone was going to do, and it all turned to custard.

“You’re going to have our social motorcycle club community really come together at the moment,” he said.

“We had the Kinsmen [MC] turn up, the Brothers in Arms [MC] turn up with some military guys, and God knows how many turned up just to be there for us, for the Pirates and Bay MC.

One dead after motorcycle crash in south Waikato

The fatal motorcycle crash in Tihoi, near Taupō, meanwhile, was reported to emergency services about 10.20am.

Emergency services closed the SH32 after the crash.

A police spokesman said their Serious Crash Unit had completed a scene examination and reopened the highway.

Both crashes coincided with the Suzuki International Series motorcycle race at the Taupō International Motorsport Park this weekend. A spokesman for the park told the Herald none of the race competitors were involved and he was unaware of any spectators being involved in any crashes.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Save

