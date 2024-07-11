“We’re still considering what it says, ultimately those decisions have to go to Cabinet before any statements are made.”

He said there were a number of recommendations and observations in the report but he refused to go into detail about what they were.

The advisory group was set up after the coalition Government refused KiwiRail’s request for $1.47b in additional funding for iReX, the project to replace its ageing ferries and related port infrastructure.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis described it as a “major cost blowout” at the time.

But Maritime Union national secretary Carl Findlay told Morning Report it “definitely” seemed like the group had recommended KiwiRail be dropped from running the ferries.

He believed the Government needed to bring back the the iReX project.

“They need to bite the bullet, fall on their swords, say ‘Hey, we made a stuff up here, but how can we fix this?’

“We really need this key piece of infrastructure.”

More to come.

- RNZ