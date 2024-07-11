By RNZ
The Transport Minister has refused to confirm or deny whether an advisory group has suggested KiwiRail no longer runs Cook Strait ferries, but the Maritime Union says it looks that way.
The Interislander ferry Aratere ran aground near Picton last month, the latest in a series of incidents that have plagued the vessel in its 25 years of crossing Cook Strait.
On Thursday, TVNZ reported the group had recommended to Cabinet that KiwiRail no longer run the ferries.
Simeon Brown told Morning Report the Government received a report from the Independent Ferry Advisory Group a few weeks ago.