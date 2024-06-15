Wanted man Tom Phillips has evaded capture since disappearing with his three young kids, from left, Ember, Jayda and Maverick in December 2021. This month, police offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of the children.

The focus of a renewed police push to find fugitive dad Tom Phillips and his three kids is believed to have moved east from isolated Marokopa to the township of Ōtorohanga on Friday.

But you could’ve fooled residents in the northern King Country service town - population 3000 - yesterday.

“Oh, look - there’s one”, said Tim Dinsdale, who used to work on the Phillips’ family farm, and had just spotted one of two police cars seen by the Herald in Ōtorohanga over three hours.

“I just walked 1.5km into town and that’s the first one I’ve seen.”

But while Phillips, who had a home in the town before his disappearance in December 2021, might be nowhere to be seen, and the police hunt appears to be out of sight, it’d be wrong to say the wanted man’s name isn’t being spoken in the town.

And those of his kids - Jayda, turning 11 this week, Maverick, 9 and Ember, 8, concern over whose welfare prompted police this month to offer a short-term $80,000 reward and immunity from prosecution for information leading to their safe return.

The mum of missing children - from left Jayda, Maverick and Ember, who are believed to have been with their fugitive father Tom Phillips for the last two-and-a-half years - showed their photo to bar manager Surender Singh this week. Composite Photo / NZME

Among those speaking the youngsters’ names, their mum.

“I met [saw] her on Wednesday”, The Thirsty Weta’s manager Surender Singh said.

“She showed me a photo of the kids. She was talking about my family, because [she knows] my son passed away.”

They’d known each other about six weeks, after meeting when Singh went to the club to play billiards.

“I just said, ‘Believe in God, because God will bring them back’.”

Not everyone’s so sure.

Dinsdale, who worked in pest control on the Phillips family farm in Marokopa in the mid-1990s, remembers the property as “huge”.

If Phillips had sought refuge there, or in neighbouring bush, he’d have options, Dinsdale said.

“There’s a lot of places you could hide. There’s a hell of a lot of bush around.”

Tim Dinsdale used to work on the family farm where fugitive dad Tom Phillips grew up. There are a lot of places to hide, Dinsdale says. Photo / Mike Scott

Police have said they believe Phillips is in Marokopa or the surrounding area, and is being supported by others.

The wider Phillips family was aware of the operation and was happy to hear a reward had been issued, police said.

There were structures on the property when he worked there, Dinsdale said.

They were mainly for dealing with livestock, but “at a pinch” you could stay in them,.

Phillips, 37, would’ve been “a wee tacker” when Dinsdale worked on the farm, and the older man doesn’t remember him.

But as a father himself, he hopes Phillips turns himself him.

“I feel sorry for the kids. Having said that, it will be a great book or movie if they do come out.”

Fugitive Tom Phillips used to live in Ōtorohanga, where the town's mini-mart co-owner remembered him as a "normal bloke".

Ōtorohanga Mini-Mart co-owner Ashmit Shankar is also keen to hear how his former regular customer has evaded capture for so long.

“He was just a normal, average bloke. Bought the same things as everyone else.”

At the Mobil fuel station at the northern end of Ōtorohanga’s main street, worker Hazelhas heard many people talking about Phillips, including some saying he should be “left alone”.

When posters appealing for information on the fugitive and his kids were left on the counter last year, they disappeared all at once when she turned her back, Hazel said.

But others - including her - thought it was time Phillips brought his kids home.

“For myself, I don’t give a s*** about him. It’s the kids. People say he was a good father, but if he was a good father, why did he run?

“Bring your kids home.”

Anglican Church Reverend Joseph Pene has sharp words for Tom Phillips, who has been on the run from police with his three kids for more than two years. Photo / Mike Scott

Over the road, Anglican Church Reverend Joseph Pene has one foot ready to go should he encounter Phillips.

“I’d give him a kick in the backside [and] I’d tell him to think about his family, and not himself … it’s heartbreaking.”

Draggin Vape worker Kassa Nelson is amazed by how long Tom Phillips has evaded police, but mostly just hopes his three kids - who police believe are with him - are ok. Photo / Mike Scott

Down the street at Draggin Vape, 22-year-old worker Kassa Nelson was also primarily concerned about Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

“I just hope the kids are alright. They can’t go to school, and they must be missing their mum.”

Police are believed to have shifted their focus in the hunt for fugitive dad Tom Phillips from Marokopa to Ōtorohanga. Photo / Mike Scott

But outside Michael’s Milk Bar, Mihi Tuheke is among those who think Phillips is being unfairly targeted.

The fugitive father doesn’t have custody of his children and his actions are not those of a good dad, Detective Inspector Andy Saunders said after announcing the $80,000 reward.

Phillips evaded the attention of police for 19 months before he was seen shopping while wearing a disguise, allegedly stole a car and then got into a fight with a member of the public last August.

Police then linked Phillips to a bank robbery last May.

Police believe wanted man Tom Phillips and one of his children were captured on CCTV smashing the window of a business in Piopio last November. Photo / NZ Police

The latest incident saw him allegedly steal a bike with one of his children and smash a storefront on November 2.

There were no new updates to the investigation, with officers continuing to work through information provided by the public, police said.

“We continue to urge people with credible, current information to contact police.”

Mihi Tuheke, pictured in Ōtorohanga, believes if Tom Phillips' kids were at risk the Marokopa community would've stepped in. Phillips and his kids haven't been seen in public since December 2021, and police have offered a reward for the three kids' safe return. Photo / Mike Scott

But Tuheke said she just wanted people to “leave him alone”.

“His children are still alive and he’s just trying to get on with life … if those children weren’t well looked after, you would have the whole of Marokopa up in arms about it.”

* Information on Phillips can be provided to the police investigation team by contacting the 105 reporting line, quoting the file number 211218/5611, or by emailing the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz

Police consider Phillips to be armed, so he shouldn’t be approached. Sightings should be reported to police by calling 111 immediately.

