Police searching for fugitive father Tom Phillips have moved their focus to Otorohanga. Video / NZHerald

Waikato police have announced they are scaling back operations in the Marokopa area in their search for Tom Phillips and his three children, as part of an expansion into the surrounding areas.

And they have revealed they’ve received more than 70 “new reports of information” about the fugitive dad and his missing children.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said this action was planned as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Residents of Marokopa and the surrounding areas will continue to see a police presence in the area and we continue to encourage people to approach our staff if they have credible, current information that could lead to the safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips,” he said.

“Inquiries are being carried out in surrounding areas including Honikiwi and Ōtorohanga, and we’re appealing for anyone who has observed suspicious behaviour in these areas in recent months to please contact police.”

The four family members have been missing since December 12, 2021, when their father took his children to an unknown location believed to be in western Waikato, within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

This week, police announced an $80,000 reward for information about the Ember, Maverick and Jayda.

Police also reiterated Phillips is still armed and a risk to the community and should not be approached.

“Phillips did not have custody of his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember. These are not the actions of a good father.”

Saunders said after three days of this phase of the operation, police have received over 70 new reports of information regarding the missing people, conveyed via phone calls, email and personal approaches.

“We’re continuing to assess the information and conduct follow-up inquiries,” he said.

“As a result of our inquiries we have identified several credible reports that are being investigated further.

“We cannot provide details while the ongoing investigation, but we are committed to getting a result as soon as possible.”

Scenes from Marokopa as the search for Tom Phillips and the three children continues. Photo / NZME

Yesterday, a man claiming to be a family member said police should “leave him alone” because he has “done nothing wrong”.

Speaking to 1News last night, Charlie Vicary, who said he’s a member of Phillips’ family, said police should forget about the missing father.

“They should leave him alone, because he’s done nothing wrong.”

When asked about the alleged bank robbery Phillips was charged with last year, Vicary said: “I don’t believe it was him.

“The bike didn’t belong to him I don’t think.

“I don’t think Tom would have done it ... he’s getting the blame for everything now,” Vicary told 1News.