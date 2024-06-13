Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

By RNZ

Police searching for fugitive father Tom Phillips have left the small Waikato settlement of Marokopa after three days of checkpoints.

RNZ understands their focus has moved to Otorohanga, where Phillips had a home before his disappearance two-and-a-half years ago.

On Tuesday, the police offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Phillips’ three children - Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

They also raised the possibility of immunity from prosecution for anyone who has been helping the family stay hidden.

The patience of Marokopa locals had been wearing thin after two-and-a-half-years. Police earlier indicated they believed someone was helping them stay hidden in the Marokopa area.

One woman told Morning Report when his ute was found abandoned in September 2021, Marokopa residents came out in force to help search. She believed Phillips was not thinking of what was best for his young family.

The reward expires on June 25.

RNZ’s Natalie Akoorie, reporting from the King Country village, told Morning Report when the family first disappeared there was a huge outpouring of worry and support in Marokopa, and police investigating the case were helped and even fed by locals.

But now there were growing frustrations, with locals repeatedly being breathalysed.

Some felt there was a lot of negative focus on the town, Akoorie said, and wanted it to go away and for Phillips to do the right thing and turn himself in.

Scenes from Marokopa taken late yesterday as the search for Tom Phillips continues. Photo / NZME

By and large residents supported the latest police effort, however, if it brings an end to the saga. But it was not clear what the police operation was actually doing and how they expected it might bring about the return of the children.

Philips does not have legal custody of the children. Police say he is armed, and should not be approached.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of the group, including at a thermal hot pools two hours’ drive from Marokopa.

Police on Thursday said they had been continuing to receive and assess information as they sought the safe return of the three children.

“We have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two-and-a-half-years, with no connection to others and without formal education and healthcare,” acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said.

He urged anyone with credible information to get in touch.

Anyone wanting to contact them can do so by emailing op.curly@police.govt.nz, calling 105 or filing a report online, using the reference number 211218/5611.

Saunders also acknowledged Marokopa residents coping with the disruption as search efforts continued, and thanked them for their understanding.