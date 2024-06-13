Thomas Phillips has been on the run with children Jayda, Ember and Maverick since December 2021

Police visited remote thermal pools the night woman claimed she saw Tom Phillips and his three missing children.

Hotel manager will check footage today, said people do often sneak into the pools.

Police did not review CCTV footage.

The potential sighting was two weeks before police offered an $80,000 reward for information on Phillips and the children.

The general manager of a Waikato hotel and thermal baths says police came to the remote complex the night a woman said she saw fugitive father Tom Phillips there with his children.

Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel general manager Derek Webb said police came to the hotel and checked the area but it is understood they did not look at CCTV footage of the office.

Webb said he was looking through footage today to see if it was another man with three children who came in and paid to soak in the pools.

“If he has come in through the back door then we wouldn’t have footage of him and we don’t have cameras down by the pools,” Webb said.

“It is possible because we have people sneak in all the time, all the time, it’s sad.

“It’s beautiful down there, absolutely, beautiful.”

A team member at the complex near Tīrau said staff had checked the campgrounds to ensure Phillips was not there.

The complex was surrounded by bush and farmland but there was dense bush nearby.

“From our office, we look out over the Kaimais so we are not far from there.”

The woman who tipped off police said she visited the hotel for lunch on June 2 and then went for a soak with friends in one of the pools tucked away in the bush.

The private thermal pools are accessible by walking tracks through the bush and are alongside the Waihou River.

She said the man – who she believed was the fugitive dad – had some facial hair and she noted his head was shaved but the hair that remained had been bleached.

The man she saw had a large back tattoo.

She described three children she thought to be Jayda, now 10, Maverick, now 9 and Ember, now 7.

The pool and path to the remote thermal pool at the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel where a woman said she saw fugitive father Tom Phillips and missing children in early June. Photo supplied / Composite picture

The two younger children wore beanies and when they removed them she noticed what she described as “home haircuts”

She described the children as “very clingy.”

The woman called the Crimestoppers line and left an anonymous tip when she left the pools.

Police told the Herald all leads were investigated. They would not comment on whether Phillips had a large back tattoo.

Earlier this week, acting Detective Inspector Andy Saunders announced an $80,000 reward for information leading to the return of the children.

“We wish to reiterate that Tom Phillips faces charges in relation to aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a result of a criminal investigation separate to the missing persons investigation,” Saunders said.

Police said people in the Marokopa community had contacted police with information later that day.

The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed into the area that night and checkpoints were set up with police checking cars and drivers licences.

Today police continued to operate checkpoints and said there would be a continued police presence over the coming days.

“We are also continuing to assess and follow up on relevant information that has been received from the public since the reward was announced,” Saunders said.

“The response has been encouraging, but our focus remains on the safe return of the children.”

Police urged anyone with “credible, current information on the whereabouts of the Phillips children” to make themselves known to officers.

Phillips and the three children first went missing in September 2021 before resurfacing in December 2021 and then disappearing again. The search for them ramped up following a sighting of him last August.

Police hoped the substantial reward would tempt those assisting Phillips and lead to the children’s return.

The reward would be open until June 25 and immunity from prosecution would be considered for anyone who had been helping Phillips.

Phillips evaded the attention of police for 19 months before he was seen shopping while wearing a disguise. He stole a car and then got into a fight with a member of the public last August.

Police then linked Phillips to a bank robbery last May.

Phillips was believed to be armed and police warned he should not be approached but that any sightings be reported to 111 immediately.

Information can be provided to the investigation team by contacting the 105 reporting line, quoting the file number 211218/5611, or email op.curly@police.govt.nz.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.