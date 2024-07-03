“The town’s population soared by nearly two-thirds in the 12 years to 2018. Including the rural area to the south, the Ōmokoroa area is expected to be home to 12,000 by 2030.

“Investors in these high-quality units at The Village stand to benefit from being in the right place at the right time to reap rewards from ongoing growth in local retail and services demand,” said Shen.

The new commercially zoned complex is centrally located on the corner of Hamurana Rd and Tralee St, and around 20m from main arterial Ōmokoroa Rd.

Units 1D, 3D, 2A and 9A at The Village, 97-137 Hamurana Rd, are being marketed for sale by Shen of Bayleys Tauranga. They will be sold, individually or together, by deadline private treaty closing on July 11, unless sold prior.

Unit 1D, spanning some 354 sq m indoors plus an approximately 115 sq m outdoor area, is home to the Village Green Bar & Kitchen. The current lease runs through to 2031, with two further six-year rights of renewal. This generates a net rental return of $137,076 plus outgoings and GST per annum. The premises are separated into two distinct open bar areas with a dine-in client area, plus a semi-partitioned utility/storage space.

The approximately 230 sq m Unit 3D is occupied by local veterinary clinic Ōmokoroa Pet Vets. The unit encompasses various rooms for consultations, surgery, office, plus a reception area and open-plan space. The clinic occupies the premises on a current lease that runs through to 2029 with rights of renewal, if fully exercised, extending to 2041. It pays an annual net rent of $97,750 plus outgoings and GST.

Unit 2A is home to popular eatery Lolo Authentic Turkish Kitchen. The approximately 111 sq m premises, including a commercial open-plan kitchen, dining area and storage space, generate a net rental income of $47,175 plus outgoings and GST per annum. The current lease runs through to 2029, with two further six-year rights of renewal.

Spanning 120 sq m (more or less), Unit 9A is leased to Majestic Nails and Beauty, a nail salon with six locations across the Bay of Plenty and Hamilton. Incorporating a consultant room, staff room, reception and open-plan area, the premises generate a net rental return of $48,000 plus outgoings and GST per annum. The current lease has more than five years to run, with two further six-year rights of renewal.

The offering of these four premises follows the successful sale of five other units at The Village. These house a Coffee Club cafe, a hairdresser, lawyers’ offices, a Pilates tenancy and a liquor store, in what has fast emerged as a vibrant hub to shop, dine, work and access local services.

“With strong long-term leases to quality operators, and yearly rent reviews, in well-built immaculately presented premises, these properties tick multiple boxes for buyers seeking a prime bottom-drawer investment,” said Shen.

“Add to this the strategic location in fast-growing Ōmokoroa, and keen demand from investors is assured.

“Being a short drive from Tauranga city and surrounded by a mix of urban neighbourhoods and orchards, Ōmokoroa is increasingly recognised as a very desirable place to live.

“Local amenities include the well-respected Ōmokoroa Point School, a medical complex, public library, cafes, supermarket and other shopping.

“The area’s compelling lifestyle allows residents to fish or launch from the jetty, kayak or swim, or pursue recreational opportunities at the local golf, boat or tennis clubs or local playing fields,” Shen said.



