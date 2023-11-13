The Village - Ōmokoroa.

The Village - Ōmokoroa saw 300-400 shoppers swarm to its special opening celebration on Saturday.

The new development has transformed the area on Hamurana Rd and includes 21 retail tenancies such as food outlets, medical, beauty and health services. It also has office/professional services suites.

The Hits radio station hosted the open day which included loads of prizes for the community, donated by The Village retailers. One prize was a $1500 travel voucher (proceeds to Ōmokoroa School).

Many shops and eateries were open and flourishing in its first official day.

Khan Cooney cools down with a drink from The Coffee Club.

The Village - Ōmokoroa is spread across four main buildings on a 1.6ha site. It was designed by First Principles Architects from Tauranga and work began in March last year.

Foster Group Ltd is the construction company. Development manager Andrew Vincent says the community support for its opening day was fantastic.

‘’It was great to see so many people out enjoying The Village. It’s huge for Ōmokoroa as locals now have this great amenity.’’

Sue Murray from Tauranga with Lulu and Ned.

Foster Tauranga office has undertaken many projects including the Bayfair expansion, University of Waikato’s Selwyn St student accommodation, Grace Hospital and various local businesses projects.