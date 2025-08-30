Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip: What I learned after a 3000km, two-week adventure across the country

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

NZ Herald Editor-at-Large talks to Ryan Bridge about the characters he's met on his Great New Zealand Road Trip.

What’s to be learned after an epic, 3000km-plus journey across the country? Shayne Currie reflects on the 2025 Great New Zealand Road Trip, the people he met and the stories they told.

To uncover the best New Zealand stories, sometimes it’s best to ignore the signs. The one at the

Save