Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Peanut butter firm Pic’s sells majority stake to major Australian food ingredient supply company Scalzo in multimillion-dollar deal

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Shayne Currie talks with Pic Picot, an inspirational Kiwi and the founder of Pic's Peanut Butter. Video / NZ Herald

Peanut payout: He’s one of our most colourful entrepreneurs and businessmen, who worries that a new generation is too focused on marketing degrees and not enough on a can-do attitude. In a wide-ranging interview, Pic Picot reveals he’s sold a majority stake in his famous peanut butter company.

A private

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save