“Our whole lives have changed,” says Donna. “I’m a barista, I’m a shopkeeper, I can make burgers. I can do everything in the shop that I couldn’t even do two years ago ... it’s been a cool learning experience.”

Dallas and Donna Gurney left Auckland for Whananaki two years ago - and have never looked back.

Whananaki has several claims to fame. Its 395m wooden footbridge across the inlet is the longest in the southern hemisphere, and the village is home to the Peters whānau – NZ First leader Winston Peters grew up on a local farm.

The famous Whananaki Inlet footbridge.

Several other personalities are regularly spotted here, including former Labour leader David Shearer (he popped in to grab a quick bite for lunch yesterday), chef Al Brown, TVNZ sports boss and former Black Fern Melodie Robinson and Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry.

With a permanent population of only a few hundred, Whananaki soon swells to many thousands over December, January and February - holidaymakers and summer residents drawn to the idyllic beaches and peaceful isolation.

The Whananaki Store is the only shop in town – its history, at various local sites, stretches back to 1872. The Gurneys say they do 95% of their annual business in an intense six-week summer period. Staff numbers increase from four to 40.

They’ve brought in a pizza caravan to help ease the summer queues at the takeaway counter. A two-hour wait for fish ’n’ chips and a 45-minute wait for coffee have not been uncommon in the past.

Radio go go!

Dallas and Donna Gurney outside the Whananaki Store that they bought two years ago – and with the sign for their new venture. Photo / Shayne Currie

This weekend, the Gurneys celebrate the second anniversary of their big move and new lives as shopkeepers. They’re marking the occasion by returning to their roots, with a new media venture.

“I don’t know I’d quite call it a new ‘venture’,” laughs Dallas Gurney. “It’s definitely going to be a hobby.”

The Gurneys are launching 88.2 Whananaki FM from a small studio at the store.

It’s a passion project – all with the community in mind, although Dallas Gurney hasn’t left his radio marketing skills behind. The station’s logo proudly proclaims it “the greatest radio station in the world”.

“We’ve never had radio in Whananaki,” he says.

“We know what an important role radio plays in a local community ... it can bring people together and make great s*** happen ... plus we are a remote community and sometimes can be isolated for days after an event.

“So the station can have a role to play in an emergency here too; we know first-hand what an asset radio is in those times.”

Gurney says the station will offer a mix of music, local shows and local news. A local couple have allowed him to set up a transmitter on their local hilltop property. It will also feature on iHeartRadio.

“Sometimes you’re a talk station, sometimes you’re a music station. That’s kind of what I wanted because you’re unencumbered by ratings or actually even needing an audience at all.”

Gurney says he might be in the studio at the start to help kick things off; otherwise, he’s keen on the locals leading the charge.

“The school is going to do a show. We’ve got lots of ideas for different shows from different people around the district. It’ll be great to see what actually comes to fruition.”

Like many people I’ve met on The Great New Zealand Road Trip in the past two weeks, the Gurneys have loved their move from a big city to regional New Zealand.

“The community is so special, I don’t know if they realise most places aren’t like this,” says Dallas Gurney.

Donna Gurney says she would not return to the city to live: “I still love Auckland and I love my friends down there and I love the restaurants, but not to live, no way.”

Dallas Gurney has high hopes that even more people will visit Whananaki this summer.

“We are just coming to the end of our winter hibernation, and things start to get busy again with visitors and holidaymakers. Get out into the regions and spend, spend, spend, Aucklanders!

“Don’t go overseas, head somewhere you haven’t been before and drop some cash.

“The economy is doing it harder than the Government is saying it is, all our suppliers are saying it’s the worst they can remember. Spend at small businesses like ours ... it makes a massive difference to a tiny economy like Whananaki.”

Inside the new radio studio yesterday, a sound tape was playing – ocean waves lapping on a beach – in the build-up to tomorrow’s station launch.

“It’s paradise. We’re living by the sea in the best place in the world,” says Dallas. “I think we aced it really.”

