The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Former media executives Dallas and Donna Gurney left Auckland for coastal Whananaki – why they say life is beautiful

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dallas and Donna Gurney left Auckland for Whananaki two years ago – and have never looked back.

Dallas and Donna Gurney left senior media industry roles in Auckland for a new life in Northland two years ago, literally setting up shop in the small coastal village of Whananaki. This weekend, they’re launching a new radio station for their community.

Dallas Gurney has led some of the biggest

