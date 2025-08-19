Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip: Whiskey go go! The stunning $30m Kiwi distillery on the shores of Lake Dunstan that grew from a small Ponsonby office

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Day 2 of the The Great NZ Road Trip and NZ Herald's editor at large Shayne Currie is making his way from Invercargill to Queenstown stopping off at Scapegrace's new distillery.

They started in a small Auckland office 11 years ago, young 30-somethings — Rogue in name; perhaps slightly rogue and cheeky in nature in that they used to walk into city bars to convince owners to give their gin a taste.

In the past decade, their empire has soared —

