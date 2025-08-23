Advertisement
The Great New Zealand Road Trip: The caravan and the crayfish – the legend of Nin’s Bin, a State Highway 1 icon

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Nin's Bin is an iconic Crayfish Caravan just outside Kaikoura, along State Highway 1, and is now in its third generation of family ownership. Video / Shayne Currie

Everyone thought Ron Clark was a bit crazy when he opened a tiny food caravan on State Highway 1 in 1977. Nin’s Bin is now a culinary destination – one of New Zealand’s original food trucks. Shayne Currie drops in.

It is a State Highway 1 institution, world-famous in New

