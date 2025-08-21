‘We’re in heaven here, aren’t we?’ A star-studded experience in the heart of the South Island.
Philippa, the bus driver, has an eclectic mix of music - but there is a common theme. From Icehouse’s Great Southern Land, to Dua Lipa’s Levitating, she has her passengers humming – if notexactly singing – to the top of the world.
But what really gets you in the feels, as the 22 astro-tourists reach the summit of Mt John in pitch-black darkness in the middle of the South Island, is her final song, Hollie Smith and Teeks’ Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).
Above us has emerged a galactic wonder world. The clear, moonless night sky is pierced by thousands of pinpricks – and two planets.
Graeme Murray moved to Lake Tekapo (Takapō) in the mid-70s, operating scenic flights in the area. His path crossed in 2004 with then Japanese tourist (and subsequent Kiwi resident) Hide Ozawa, who had been awestruck by the night sky above the Mackenzie Basin.
“This is the place I can show more people the night sky,” Ozawa recalled thinking on a recently released documentary for the 20-year anniversary of the Dark Sky Project.
“Not many Kiwis [are] aware of how special this night sky is.The centre of the Milky Way ... goes straight above on the east. It’s wide up there and tapering to both horizons.That never happens in the northern hemisphere.”
Ozawa sought Murray’s help to support Nagoya University install a leading-edge telescope atop Mt John, with the support of Canterbury University.
“The only thing we hoped we would obtain as a result of our support was the key to the gate,” Murray says on the documentary. “We would love to open it up for astrotourism.”
The venture, then called Earth & Sky, was hardly an overnight success – Murray recalls occasions when barely three people would show up.
“One night, [Hide] and I were sitting under the stars here with no clients, and he said what to me personally, are very famous words, ‘You New Zealanders take your stars for granted – you don’t appreciate the asset you have in your night sky’.
“He said if we had a sky like this in Japan, we would create a park to protect it.
“Now I’ve heard of people being hit by religion and all sorts of things, but that sort of got at me a wee bit.”
With the support of many, the Mackenzie-Aoraki area was awarded dark sky status in 2012.
“A lot of those people don’t get to see the stars in general, due to light pollution or air pollution. It’s life-changing. They’re blown away.”
While there was still work to be done, she believed that Kiwis were starting to appreciate what lies above.
“The fact that here in Aotearoa, we have so many regions or communities looking for some type of dark sky status ... is indicative of the value and appreciation that people have.”
Campbell relocated to Takapō from Dunedin for the general manager role last year.
“Knowing how special our view is of the Milky Way here in Aotearoa, that’s never lost for me.
“For someone who has been raised in the city and only recently moved into a dark sky reserve, I really noticed the difference in what we’re able to see – just the magnitude and the multitude of the stars.”
Weaved into the Dark Sky Project is an interactive experience which explains Matariki and the importance of the night sky in Māori culture, including how the stars were used for the earliest Polynesian navigators.
Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua and Waihao Upoko Tewera King and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki Upoko David Higgins shared ancestral stories when Ngāi Tahu Tourism partnered with Earth & Sky.
“We understood rather rapidly just how important it was to revive some of that mātauranga, some of those traditions and stories about the night sky,” Higgins said in the documentary.
“We’re in heaven here, aren’t we? Takapō is a very special place.”
The Mackenzie Basin was traditionally a gateway for Ngāi Tahu ancestors to connect and trade as they travelled around the South Island.
King described it as the heartbeat of the takiwā (tribal boundary) for his hapū.
As we descended Mt John, bus driver Philippa had one more song – Bliss.
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.