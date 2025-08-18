Advertisement
Updated

The Great NZ Road Trip: Life in one of our most peaceful villages – Nightcaps, the tiny town near the edge of the world

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Life in one of our most peaceful and isolated villages – Nightcaps, the tiny town on the edge of the world.

One of New Zealand’s most peaceful and endearingly named towns will next year lose its sole remaining coal mine. As Shayne Currie discovers, however, Nightcaps locals are optimistic, partly buoyed by the potential of a small village that is luring northerners south.

“No one’s rich in Nightcaps,” reckons Tony Philpott,

Save