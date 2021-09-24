Teenage boy stabbed during violent incident in Kaikohe

Police have launched an investigation after the stabbing. Photo / NZME

A teenage boy was stabbed during a violent incident in Kaikohe on Thursday night.

Police say a number of people were reported fighting with weapons at around 8.18pm on Mangakahia Rd near Guerin St in Kaikohe.

The disorder lasted for several minutes and firearms were not used, says Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell.

The area investigations manager for Mid/Far North CIB said a vehicle collided with people at the scene during the short altercation, knocking at least two people to the ground.

The teenage boy who was stabbed was one of the two people knocked over.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition, but is now stable after undergoing surgery.

Northland police responded to the scene at the time and have launched an investigation, calling for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"Police are aware this incident may have been recorded by onlookers and are seeking their assistance as part of the investigation," said Dalzell.

An online portal has been set up for people to submit photos or video to the investigation.

You can also call 105 quoting the file number 210923/4363 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Our priority has been working with the local community to determine why this incident occurred and to identify those people responsible," said Dalzell.

"It is incredibly fortunate that this violent altercation did not result in further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation."