Police investigating Hamilton woman's death, man in custody

Police are investigating after the death of a 55-year-old woman in Hamilton. Photo / NZME

A woman found in a critical condition in a Hamilton flat on Wednesday has died today, police say.

A 57-year-old man, who was known to the woman, appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody.

A post mortem will take place this weekend, after which further charges in relation to the woman's death will be considered, Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City area commander, said.

Police were called to a serious assault at the flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they found the 55-year-old woman in a critical condition, McBeth said.

"The victim was rushed to Waikato Hospital and she sadly passed away today."

The 57-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night.