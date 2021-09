Police are at the site of the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the site of a serious crash in Linton.

A police spokesperson says it appears there are serious injuries but specific details are yet to be confirmed.

They were called to the crash on State Highway 57 (Tennent Drive) just after 2pm.

It's not known how many vehicles are involved and cordons are being established. Diversions will also be put in place.