Police apprehend armed man in Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn

Armed police are trying to negotiate with a man who is armed with a weapon at a Grey Lynn home. at Grey Lynn home. Video / Supplied

A man is in Auckland Hospital and expected to face charges after an armed incident in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn today.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the incident was resolved after the police entered a property in Great North Rd and used a Taser and a police dog to apprehend the man.

This followed armed police swooping on the property shortly after 1pm today. At least 12 police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene, according to a witness.

He said he saw police get out of their cars carrying guns.

Malthus said early this afternoon police were notified about a man who had arrived at the premises of a family harm support agency, acting aggressively and making threats to staff.

The man left the premises and returned to his address on Great North Rd, where he has continued to act aggressively towards neighbours.

When police arrived at the property and tried to engage with the man, he threw a knife through a window at a police officer, said Malthus.

The knife shattered the glass, narrowly missing the officer who suffered facial cuts from the glass. The officer has received medical treatment and wellness support is available, Malthus said.

She said a cordon was set up around the property and police attempted to negotiate with the man inside the property, but he continued to make threats and presented a number of weapons.

After more than an hour, police entered the address with the man continuing to act aggressively and refusing to engage, instead throwing a hammer at a police officer.

Malthus said the police used Taser and a police dog to apprehend the man.

He has suffered injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Malthus said inquiries are underway into the circumstances of the man's actions and charges are expected to be laid.

Police will also be notifying the IPCA about the incident, which is a standard procedure in incidents such as these, said the district commander.