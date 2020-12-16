Tauranga shooting of a man by police in defence of hostages justified, report finds

Police on the scene at Oriana Crescent last year. Photo / File

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found police were justified in shooting a man because he posed a lethal and imminent threat to one of his daughters who he was holding hostage.

Around 2.55pm on November 24, 2019 the man was shot dead by police in Tauranga.

He had held his two daughters, aged 6 and 4, hostage for the preceding 15 hours, the finding said.

Police were called to the address by the man's partner, who had managed to escape from the house.

The initial police responders found him barricaded in the wardrobe of an upstairs bedroom and holding a knife to one of his children. He swiped the knife at attending police. They were unable to negotiate with him and made the tactical decision to withdraw.

The armed offenders squad, special tactics group and police negotiators all attended.

Negotiators were unable to persuade the man to come out or allow his daughters out.

The incident happened on an extremely hot day in Tauranga and by early afternoon police received medical advice about the potentially deadly effects of the heat on the two young children, who were in an upstairs room with no ventilation.

As far as the police knew, the children had not had any food or water since the incident began, even though they had left bottles of water outside the bedroom door.

The man had twice requested police pass food and drink up to the bedroom using a rope out the window but these requests were refused.

Concerns about the health of the children in the heat, combined with the man's history of violence and mental health issues, led the command team to order a forced entry into the bedroom via the upstairs window and door at 2.55pm to rescue the hostages.

When the officers entered the bedroom, they saw the man with his arm wrapped tightly around one of the children, holding a large knife against her chest.

A scene guard outside an Oriana Crescent house the day after a man was shot dead by police. Photo / File

One officer tried to taser him but it had no effect. Another officer, fearing he was about to kill the child, fired a single round from his pistol, killing him, the report found.

The IPCA has found the command and control of the incident was, in general, well-executed, although designating a family liaison officer would have benefited both the police and the man's family who were at the scene.

IPCA chairman Judge Colin Doherty said: "There were many commendable aspects of this operation and it is clear to us that all officers at the scene were focused on the welfare of the children throughout the incident.

"However, it was the responsibility of the Incident Controller to look beyond negotiating tactics to a contingency plan to protect the wellbeing of the children until they were released or rescued.

"This included fully exploring all options to provide the reasonable necessities of life such as food and water. We accept that the immediate and serious threat that [the man] posed to his daughter when officers entered the bedroom justified the decision to shoot him."

New Zealand Police accepted the IPCA's findings.

"This was an incredibly difficult situation for all those involved and officers did everything they could to resolve this situation peacefully under extremely stressful circumstances," Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said in a statement.

"In attending any incident, officers are looking to keep everyone involved safe. This outcome is an absolute tragedy and the last thing any officer wants.

"At all times the priority of police was ensuring the safety of the two children who were at real risk of harm. I am confident that every decision made along the way was made to protect them.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the deceased, the children involved and the police staff who were faced with a very challenging situation."