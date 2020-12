Police are at the scene of a two-car crash in Athenree. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Athenree Gorge.

Reports of the Bay of Plenty crash came in at 7.15pm and police have been on the scene since 7.27pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The crash was in the northbound lane near Arden and Mathers Rd, and one lane was blocked.

There were no reported injuries at this stage.