Police confirm 'water-related' death in Soldiers Rd, McLaren Falls

Emergency services are gathered on Soldiers Rd in the Kaimai Range after reports of a possible drowning. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga police have confirmed one person has died in the Lower Kaimai area after emergency services attempted to revive someone this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman earlier said police were alerted to the scene on Soldiers Rd, near State Highway 29, at about 12.25 pm to reports of someone needing medical assistance while swimming.

The spokeswoman said confirmed it was a "water-related incident" and fire and ambulance staff were also at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid-response unit was sent to the scene but she could not comment further.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said about 12.20pm police received reports that a person swimming needed medical attention at McLaren Falls, Soldiers Rd, in the Lower Kaimai area.

"Emergency services attended and the person was recovered from the water. Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful, and they have died at

the scene."



The death will be referred to the Coroner, the police spokesperson said.

A reporter near the scene said she could see about half a dozen vehicles parked on one side of Soldiers Rd, including two marked police cars, opposite the Wairoa River.

On the opposite side of the road was a small gathering of people near the entranceway to a property.

Members of the group could be seen hugging each other, while police could be seen talking to members of the public.

The scene of the water-related death was about 300 to 400 metres from the intersection with State Highway 29.