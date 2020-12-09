Ambulance tipped over in Te Kūiti accident

A seriously ill patient was tipped upside down when a car slammed into this ambulance in Te Kūiti. Photo / Supplied

A patient being transported to hospital was tipped upside down when a car slammed into an ambulance at an intersection in Te Kūiti last month.

A dramatic photo of the November 29 accident was posted on Facebook by Waikato Police today, with a warning to motorists to "look both ways before going at a Give Way sign because you never know what could be coming around the corner".

St John Ambulance Hamilton manager Adrian Gavin said an ambulance was carrying "a seriously ill patient" to Waikato Hospital; when the car slammed into it at the intersection of Ngarongo St and Te Kūiti Rd shortly before 3.30pm on November 29.

Five people were taken to hospital.

"The two ambulance officers in the vehicle have been treated at the scene for moderate to serious injuries," Gavin said.

"A support person travelling with the patient has been treated for minor injuries. The original patient's condition is now moderate.

"An occupant of the other vehicle has been treated for moderate injuries.

"All five patients have been transported to Waikato Hospital by three other St John Ambulance crews that responded to the scene.

"St John takes the health and safety of its patients and ambulance officers very seriously and is providing support to those involved.

"The ambulance has been badly damaged and has been taken off the road.

"St John is supporting police with their investigation into the incident."

Ambulances often have to speed through intersections and accidents are rare, but they do happen.

A pedestrian died after an ambulance hit her in Auckland 20 years ago, and an ambulance was tipped upside down after being hit by a car in central Auckland 10 years ago in an incident similar to the one in Te Kūiti.

The pedestrian killed in June 2000 apparently did not hear the ambulance's sirens or horn, and stepped out in front of it from between two parked cars in St Heliers.