Tauranga man killed in Mid Canterbury crash - cause of fatal collision still under investigation

One person has died and five others are in hospital after a single vehicle crash on Gardiners Rd, Ashburton. Photo / File

The man who died in a crash in Mid Canterbury at the weekend has been named by police.

He was Jarrod Daniel Karl, 23, from Tauranga.

Karl died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree on Gardiners Rd near Ashburton on Saturday night.

The crash was reported to police at 7.30pm.

Five other occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, two in critical condition and three in a serious condition.

Police said today the crash was still under investigation.

A source has told the Herald that Karl and the others in the car - including one person travelling in the boot - had been attending a 21st.

Police could not comment on the specifics of the crash and said earlier this week the other injured occupants of the car were yet to be interviewed.

"Police extend their condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said in a statement today.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."