One person has died after a serious crash on SH1 in Waiomio, Far North.

The crash was reported to police at about 5.15pm, a spokesperson said.

The road is currently closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene. Diversions are in place.

The spokesperson said motorists can expect lengthy delays and should avoid the area if possible.