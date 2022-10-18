Police are investigating an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person was critically injured in serious crash involving a car and motorcycle last night in West Auckland.

Police were called to St Georges Rd in Avondale around 12.50am.

"One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition," they said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries are ongoing into the crash.

Avondale resident Peter Rees said the stretch of St Georges Rd where he lives has become a "mini drag strip" for boy racers.

"They come after 11pm, I hear tyres screeching, and wheels doing burnouts daily.

"There is a speed bump on the other side of railway tracks in front of Kainga Ora's new complex but that only benefits pedestrians and cyclists."

Rees said another resident emailed Auckland Transport last month to also express their concerns about the speeding.

However, AT told the resident it wasn't planning any speed-calming measures such as signs and speed bumps in the area.

"Just yesterday I posted on the community page about this issue and today there has been a serious crash. Someone could get seriously hurt," Rees said.

"It doesn't feel like a 50km zone anymore, you wouldn't even drive like they do on a motorway... it is so dangerous."

