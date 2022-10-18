Police have charged three gang members after an evening of disorder in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, which saw a police car being crashed into. Photo / NZME

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said Operation Ram was launched following reports of intimidation, sustained loss of traction, dangerous driving and threatening behaviour by "a small group of gang members" on August 12.

The offenders hit a parked police car with two officers inside, Murray said.

A 30-year-old Kawerau man was charged with disorderly behaviour, assault with intent to injure, driving while disqualified, sustained loss of traction and resisting police.

He was due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court on November 16, Murray said.

A 29-year-old man was also charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, obstruction and threatening speech. He will reappear in court on November 9.

Police charged a third man, 26, with escaping custody and possession of cannabis. The man pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 50 hours community work.