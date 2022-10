A person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Upper Moutere. Image / Google

A person has died after a two-car crash in the Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to the Moutere Highway in Upper Moutere, near Nelson at 9.15pm yesterday.

Five fire engines from four brigades were called to the scene and ambulance services also responded.