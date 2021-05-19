Taranaki police officers trial: Victim Allen Ball left unchecked in cell for 30 minutes before being found 'cold', court told

Taranaki police officers' manslaughter trial: Jury shown CCTV footage from inside Hāwera Police Station

There was a 30 minute gap from when Allen Ball was last checked by officers, to when they realised he was lying "cold" in a police cell.

Ball, 55, had earlier been arrested after a family harm incident at his Hawera home late on May 31, 2019.

Three Hawera police officers, who have name suppression, are on trial for his manslaughter in the High Court at New Plymouth.

Today, Detective Sergeant Byron Reid continued to show and talk through the CCTV footage gathered from the station overnight and into the early hours of June 1.

He talked through the various entries made into the National Intelligence Application [NIA] of which there are nine registered checks by officers after Ball had been placed in the cell.

Officer B - the arresting officer on the night - logged on to NIA at exactly midnight.

The last check registered in NIA was at 1.36am with Officer B noting, "STILL SNORING, on his side in the recovery position on the floor".

By about 1.43am, Ball begins to struggle to snore.

It's not entered in the system, but footage shows Officer C checking on Ball at 1.53am, looking at him for 54 seconds.

Officer B and Patterson can be seen in the corridor, next to the charge room, about 5 minutes later but neither do a check on Ball.

He is then next checked by Officer C at 2.23am, nudging his foot with his own, before entering the cell and leaning on the doorway, leaning over him for 55 seconds.

The group of officers carry Allen Ball inside the Hawera Police Station on a tear-resitant blanket. Photo / Police

Constable Patterson then walks in asking about a pulse, followed by Officer B shortly afterwards. Officer C notes that Ball is cold as Officer B yells out Ball's name.

Officer B then goes to get a defibrillator and an ambulance is called.

Reid told the court about key elements in the NIA system, including intoxication and responsiveness.

When a person is registered as having "extreme" intoxication, a pop-alert tells the user that "consideration should be made whether hospital is required".

And when a detainee is registered as partially responsive the officer is advised to "arrange the person to be taken to hospital".

If they're confirmed as unresponsive a pop-up stating "immediate hospitalisation is required ... if you expect a delay ... use a police vehicle".

CCTV image from inside the Hawera Police Station after Allen Ball was placed inside cell one on May 31, 2019. Photo / Police

The officer has to click 'ok' or close the pop-up to move forward.

Crown prosecutor Cherie Clark is also getting Reid to talk about key aspects of the CCTV.

She stops the video as Officers B, C and Constable Patterson are trying to get Ball out of the patrol car.

Reid continues to talk the jury through various aspects of the footage.

The Crown alleges that the officers were "grossly negligent" in their care of Ball after not seeking medical attention until he was unconscious at 2.23am.

The defence

Susan Hughes QC, appearing for Officer A, said her client accepted she had made a mistake that day, but that didn't make her a criminal.

The accused officers walk into the High Court at New Plymouth this week. Photo / Belinda Feek

She told the jury to consider whether Officer A breached their duty of care to Ball, and if so, was it a major departure from the level of care expected.

Hughes said Ball died after "deliberately and covertly" ingesting a large amount of tramadol, codeine and alcohol.

Her client didn't seek medical assistance but believed that Ball was "drunk and was sleeping off a bender".

Kylie Pascoe, counsel for Officer B, also told the jury that her client got it wrong, but also believed Ball was sleeping off his intoxication and it would only later be discovered that Ball had "self poisoned".

Detective Sergeant Byron Reid was in charge of transcribing and going through the CCTV footage collected from Hawera Police Station. Photo / Supplied

"[Client] got it wrong."

However, getting it wrong was not the issue, it was determining whether there had been a major departure from the standard of care expected from Officer B.

Andrew Laurenson, for Officer C, said his client did nothing different to other officers who were working that night - but they haven't been charged.

The trial is expected to take about four weeks and is being overseen by Justice Susan Thomas.