Northland police investigating second shooting this week

Northland police are investigating the second shooting in the region this week.

Northland police are investigating the second shooting in the region this week.

Northland Police are investigating a second shooting in the region this week where a person was injured.



Police said they are making enquiries after a firearms incident in Kaihu, north of Dargaville around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

There was an altercation between two people known to each other and a firearm was presented and discharged. A man received minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Following enquiries by police, with the assistance of Northland Armed Offenders Squad, a 35 year old man was arrested in Dargaville.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm at another person.

The man has appeared in court and been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Whangārei District Court on May 31.

''Our enquiries into this matter remain ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid,'' a police spokesperson said.

Police are investigating the involvement of a black coloured Ford Explorer SUV in this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210519/8471.

It was the second shooting in Northland this week.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Waimate North, not far from the historic mission house, just before 1am on Monday.

Some time later, a woman arrived at Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. She was not transported by emergency services.

The injury was not life-threatening and the woman was yesterday in a stable condition in hospital.

A police spokesman said officers had been making inquiries into the incident and had spoken to a number of people.

No arrests have been made over that shooting at this stage.