Gloriavale leavers react to leadership's claims in court documents

The Gloriavale Christian Community is an isolated, closed community. Photo / George Heard

Former members of Gloriavale say claims by its leaders, in documents released yesterday by the High Court, do not reflect their experience of life inside the secluded West Coast community.

Gloriavale leaders are fighting legal action to have control of the community and its assets handed over to the Public Trust.

The action is being taken by former member John Ready - and others who've left the community and have their names currently suppressed) and claim Gloriavale's leaders have breached their responsibility to the community.

A five-page long defendants' position statement outlines the Gloriavale leaders' response to the allegations.

It states anyone is free to leave the community and those who leave are given support and able to return to visit.

"We were always taught that if you left the community you would be damned," says David Courage, who left Gloriavale 18 months ago.

"The commitment vow we signed said if we didn't obey the leaders, it was 'to the peril of our souls'."

Former Gloriavale member John Ready, who still has family at the commune, wants a change in leadership. Photo / Supplied

Isaac Pilgrim left the community in 2018 and says that in his experience, visiting is not easy for leavers.

"Many have been denied the right to visit their families, even when they promised to come in peace. If you try there will be repercussions on the people you try to visit."

The court statement says that Gloriavale's parents have the responsibility to bring up their children.

A former member, who did not want to be named, said that wasn't her experience.

"The leaders have complete control over your family, your private life and your home," they said.

"You have no say over what education your children receive, and you can't choose where or what hours you or your children work. How can you look after your 10 children and keep them safe when both you and your husband work full-time with few days off?"

Another former member, who is part-Māori and didn't want to be named, was "incensed" to read the statement's reference to te reo being incorporated into Gloriavale's school's curriculum.

"I remember a staff member being reprimanded for teaching children the Māori national anthem," they said.

"You're not allowed to practice your culture inside Gloriavale. If you know your iwi or hapū, you are told there is something wrong with you because you shouldn't be interested in those things."

The statement also said that members have access to computers, mobile phones and internet services, and vehicles.

Former member Christian Pilgrim, who left over two years ago, said access was limited and monitored.

Al Aitken, chairman of the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust, said the public scrutiny of a High Court trial would "help identify the true situation within that community".

"It's the kind of transparency we all need to see," Aitken said.

Manager of the Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust, Liz Gregory, says it would be great if the leaders lived up to the claims in the defence statements.

"We'd welcome anything that gives those living in Gloriavale the rights the rest of New Zealanders enjoy … the freedom to communicate and travel, to be able to make decisions about their families, and be free from fear and coercion. That's what every human deserves."