Sofitel Hotel shooting: Head Hunter arrested, firearms seized from property

Police outside the Sofitel in the Viaduct Harbour responding to the April firearms incident. Photo / Jason Oxenham

20 May, 2021 02:39 AM 2 minutes to read

A 22-year-old Head Hunter gang member has been arrested in relation to a firearms incident last month at Auckland's Sofitel Hotel.

He is the second person charged in relation to the alleged incident, and the eighth person in connection to the broader police investigation.

Police seized two firearms. Photo / Supplied

Detective Inspector John Sutton said three search warrants were carried out at West Auckland addresses this morning.

"Police recovered two firearms – a shotgun and a military-style semi-automatic firearm – and hundreds of rounds of ammunition," Sutton said.

The 22-year-old Head Hunters gang member was arrested. He is also facing a number of other charges relating to unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition, drug dealing and participating in an organised criminal group.

He was due to appear this afternoon in the Waitakere District Court.

"A large amount of cannabis and cash amounting to tens of thousands of dollars were also seized."

Three search warrants were conducted at West Auckland addresses. Photo / Supplied

Police are continuing to make inquiries into other individuals allegedly connected to the incident, and indicated further arrests are likely.